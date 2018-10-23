UN expert worried rights not mentioned at NKorea summits

UNITED NATIONS (AP) - The U.N. investigator on human rights in North Korea says he's "very concerned" that statements following Kim Jong Un's summits with the leaders of South Korea and the United States made no mention of human rights and ongoing widespread rights violations by Pyongyang.

Tomas Ojea Quintana told a news conference Tuesday that the abysmal human rights situation in North Korea has not changed from last year, despite the welcoming improvement in prospects for peace following the summits.

He pointed to a U.N. commission of inquiry's findings in 2014 that possible crimes against humanity have been committed in the isolated Asian nation and reported "systematic, widespread abuses."

Quintana urged North Korea "to show commitment to the human rights agenda" and allow him to visit the country and talks to its leaders.