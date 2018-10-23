UN agency: migrant caravan includes people 'in danger'

A migrant child sleeps on a piece of cardboard as the group he is traveling with waits to be attended by Mexican immigration authorities on a bridge that stretches over the Suchiate River, connecting Guatemala and Mexico, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. U.S. President Donald Trump says the U.S. will begin "cutting off, or substantially reducing" aid to Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador over a migrant caravan heading to the U.S. southern border. (AP Photo/Oliver de Ros)

A migrant child sleeps on a piece of cardboard as the group he is traveling with waits to be attended by Mexican immigration authorities on a bridge that stretches over the Suchiate River, connecting Guatemala and Mexico, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. U.S. President Donald Trump says the U.S. will begin "cutting off, or substantially reducing" aid to Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador over a migrant caravan heading to the U.S. southern border. (AP Photo/Oliver de Ros)

BERLIN (AP) - The United Nations refugee agency is reminding countries along the route of a migrant trek through Central America that the caravan "is likely to include people in real danger."

The U.N. has estimated the caravan, which has elicited angry tweets and warnings from President Donald Trump, currently comprises some 7,200 people.

Adrian Edwards, a spokesman for the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, said Tuesday in Geneva the agency is concerned about "the developing humanitarian situation and the known kidnapping and security risks in areas the caravan may venture into."

Edwards adds: "In any situation like this it is essential that people have the chance to request asylum and have their international protection needs properly assessed, before any decision on return (or) deportation is made."