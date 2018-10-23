Dyson to build electric car in Singapore, snubbing UK

LONDON (AP) - Dyson, the British company best known for innovative vacuum cleaners, says it will build its electric car in Singapore.

The company says the bespoke manufacturing facility is due for completion in 2020 and is part of a 2.5 billion pound ($3.2 billion) investment in new technology globally. This year Dyson also said it had plans to build auto test tracks at a former Royal Air Force airfield.

Dyson CEO Jim Rowan says the decision of "where to make our car is complex, based on supply chains, access to markets and the availability of the expertise that will help us achieve our ambitions."

Billionaire founder James Dyson has been a prominent advocate of Britain's departure from the European Union and some will see the move as a bad omen for U.K. manufacturing.