Afghan soldier fires on NATO troops, killing 1

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) - NATO says an Afghan soldier has opened fire on coalition forces, killing a NATO soldier and wounding two others.

The nationalities of the dead and wounded in Monday's attack in the western Herat province were not immediately released.

NATO says "initial reports indicate the attack was committed by a member of the Afghan security forces."

No one immediately claimed the attack, which was the second deadly attack by Afghan forces against allied NATO and U.S. forces in less than a week.

On Thursday, an elite guard of the governor of Kandahar killed two senior Afghan officials, including Kandahar's powerful police chief, Gen. Abdul Raziq, and wounded U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Smiley. The Taliban claimed that attack.