Russia says US is increasing nukes in military planning

UNITED NATIONS (AP) - Russia says the United States is increasing the role of nuclear weapons in its military planning as part of a stepped-up campaign by the Trump administration to ensure "U.S. military superiority over the rest of the world."

Andrei Belousov is deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of Nonproliferation and Arms Control. He told the U.N. General Assembly's disarmament committee Monday that Russia is "especially concerned" at the Trump administration's Nuclear Posture Review, which provides for new U.S. nuclear weapons.

He said Russia has repeatedly called for "appropriate conditions" allowing "us to take practical measures to free the world from nuclear weapons."

Belousov said the U.S. is also developing a global ballistic missile defense, refusing to abandon possible weapons in outer space and increasing the imbalance in conventional weapons.