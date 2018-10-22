Prince Harry and Meghan arrive in hot Fiji for 3-day visit

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex waits as Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, left, gestures as a red carpet is laid during the official welcome ceremony in Suva, Fiji, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day eight of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth,Pool)

SUVA, Fiji (AP) - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have landed in Fiji for a three-day visit as their tour of the South Pacific continues.

There was a light drizzle when Prince Harry and Meghan landed Tuesday afternoon at Nausori Airport near the capital Suva. It was cloudy, windy and hot. The couple arrived from Australia, where Meghan, who is four months pregnant, had her schedule reduced in recent days.

The couple is scheduled to attend an official welcome ceremony at Suva's Albert Park that will mirror one attended by Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh in 1953. It will involve traditional elements of Fijian culture, including dances and a kava ceremony.

On Tuesday evening, the couple is due to attend a reception and state dinner hosted by Fijian President Jioji Konrote.