Local vote in Poland tests support for ruling nationalists

Warsaw city mayor candidate in the upcoming local elections Patryk Jaki, right, from the Law and Justice party meets supporters during campaigns in the last minutes in Warsaw, Poland, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Poland's ruling conservative Law and Justice party, whose policies have drawn massive street protests and repeated clashes with its European Union partners, faces a major test of support in Sunday's local elections, the first in a string of votes that can strengthen or chip its firm grip on power.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) - Polish voters are casting ballots in local elections that are the first nationwide test of support for the conservative ruling party, whose policies have produced street protests and repeated clashes with European Union leaders.

The election Sunday is for offices from city mayors to village councilors, and the ruling nationalistic Law and Justice party is hoping to strengthen its firm grip on power.

The vote will also measure the strength of the opposition, which is centered on the pro-EU Civic Platform party that governed Poland for eight years before Law and Justice came to power in 2015.

The focus is on Poland's largest cities, which are traditionally pro-EU, and where the opposition is in control of local governments.