Shooting at Mexico ex-cardinal's home leaves guard dead

MEXICO CITY (AP) - A shooting at the Mexico City home of retired Cardinal Norberto Rivera has left an auxiliary police officer dead.

The Episcopal Conference of Mexico says in a statement that the guard received a "mortal wound" in Sunday's incident. The Mexico City prosecutor's office says it is investigating.

Local media reported the shooting was presumably an attempted robbery. Two assailants apparently pretending to be delivering a package rang the doorbell, and the guard was shot in a struggle after he opened up.

Citing city police chief Raymundo Collins, Milenio said that the cardinal was not in danger at any time and that the assault was not believed to have been an attempt on his life.

Rivera was replaced as Mexico City archbishop last December.