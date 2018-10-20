Anti-Brexit protest in London calls for second referendum

LONDON (AP) - Anti-Brexit protesters are gathering in central London for a demonstration calling for a second referendum on Britain's exit from the European Union.

Around 150 buses are ferrying thousands of protesters from across the country to the British capital. The march will begin at noon (1100 GMT) and will be followed by a rally in Parliament Square.

Andrew Adonis, a Labour member of the House of Lords, said: "This week's fresh chaos and confusion over Brexit negotiations has exposed how even the best deal now available will be a bad one for Britain ... Voters will neither forgive nor forget if (lawmakers) allow this miserable Brexit to proceed without people being given the final say."

Britain is scheduled to leave the EU on March 29, but negotiations have been plagued by disagreements.