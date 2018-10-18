Southeast Asian navies to hold drills with China next week

Defense Ministers from left to right, Brunei's Second Minister, Brunei, Halbi Nin Haji Mohd Yusof, Cambodia's Samdech Pichey Sena Tea Banh, Indonesia's General Ryamizard Ryacudu, Laos' Lieutenant-General Chansamone Chanyalath, Malaysia's Haji Mohamad Bin Sabu, Singapore's Ng Eng Hen, Thai General Prawit Wongsuwon, Myanmar's Lieutenant-General Sein Win, Philippines' Delfin N. Lorenzana, Vietnam's General Ngo Xuan Lich and ASEAN Deputy Secretary General Hoang Anh Tuan during a group photo for the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting in Singapore Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Don Wong)

Defense Ministers from left to right, Brunei's Second Minister, Brunei, Halbi Nin Haji Mohd Yusof, Cambodia's Samdech Pichey Sena Tea Banh, Indonesia's General Ryamizard Ryacudu, Laos' Lieutenant-General Chansamone Chanyalath, Malaysia's Haji Mohamad Bin Sabu, Singapore's Ng Eng Hen, Thai General Prawit Wongsuwon, Myanmar's Lieutenant-General Sein Win, Philippines' Delfin N. Lorenzana, Vietnam's General Ngo Xuan Lich and ASEAN Deputy Secretary General Hoang Anh Tuan during a group photo for the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting in Singapore Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Don Wong)

SINGAPORE (AP) - Southeast Asian navies will hold their first joint exercises with China in its southern waters next week.

Singapore's Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen said the drills next week in waters surrounding Zhanjiang will build trust and confidence among the navies participating.

The "full troop" exercise was first announced in August, but defense ministers of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations agreed Friday to hold a similar maritime exercise with the U.S. in 2019.

ASEAN defense ministers are in Singapore with U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and his Chinese counterpart, Gen. Wei Feng, for an Asian security conference this weekend.

Mattis said he remains keen for a "constructive relationship" with China but expressed concern about its military activities in the disputed South China Sea.