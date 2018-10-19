news

Poland: Local races offer gauge of ruling party's support

People speak with electoral campaign workers in Pultusk, Poland, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2018. Local elections on Sunday are expected to measure popular support for Polandâ€™s conservative ruling party, whose policies have produced street protests and repeated clashes with European Union leaders. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) - Local elections across Poland on Sunday are expected to measure popular support for the conservative ruling party whose policies have produced repeated clashes with European Union leaders.

The voting for local offices - from city mayors to village councilors - also will gauge the pro-EU opposition party that governed Poland for eight years before the Law and Justice party supplanted it in 2015.

In a sign of the local races' importance, Law and Justice leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski campaigned for party candidates across the country. He promised infrastructure and other quality-of-life improvements while stumping with an intensity suited for a general election.

The results could indicate whether the Law and Justice-led government's aggressive overhaul of the justice system, generous social benefits and antagonism toward the EU appeal to most Poles.

