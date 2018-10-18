Prince Harry raises Invictus Games flag over Sydney Harbor

Britain's Prince Harry, left, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison, second from left, and Invictus Games representatives climb the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day four of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (AP Photo/Steve Christo, Pool)(AP Photo/Steve Christo, Pool)

SYDNEY (AP) - Prince Harry has scaled the Sydney Harbor Bridge to raise a flag marking the arrival of the Invictus Games, his brainchild and the focus of his current royal tour of Australia and the South Pacific.

The sporting event, founded by Harry in 2014, starts on Saturday. It gives sick and injured military personnel and veterans the opportunity to compete in sports such as wheelchair basketball and to find inspiration to recover.

The fact that the Duchess of Sussex never planned to climb the world's tallest steel arch bridge with her husband on Friday fueled speculation that she is pregnant. The speculation was confirmed on Monday when Harry and the former Meghan Markle announced that their first child is due in the northern spring.