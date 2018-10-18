Kosovo lawmakers agree to consider creating national army

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) - Lawmakers in Kosovo have agreed to consider proposed laws on transforming the country's security forces into a regular army.

The 120-seat parliament voted on Thursday to accept the government's proposals and refer them to commissions for debate before bringing the laws to the floor for final votes.

Lawmakers representing Kosovo's Serb minority boycotted the session.

International support for a Kosovo army is uncertain. President Hashim Thaci withdrew the same proposals late year following pressure from NATO and the United States.

Kosovo declared independence in 2008 from Serbia, which Serbia refuses to recognize.