Egyptian mediators return to Gaza for truce talks

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) - A Hamas official says Egyptian mediators have returned to Gaza to resume discussions with the Islamic militant group over a cease-fire with Israel.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity pending an official announcement, said four envoys from Egypt's intelligence agency were meeting with Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of Hamas, which rules Gaza.

Cease-fire efforts were disrupted on Wednesday after Gaza militants fired a rocket that struck a home in southern Israel. Israel responded with some 20 airstrikes on Hamas targets.

After a meeting of top security officials, Israel refrained from further retaliation Thursday, suggesting that it was giving the Egyptians a chance to restore calm.