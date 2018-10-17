US says EU moving too slowly in trade talks

BRUSSELS (AP) - U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross says the European Union is moving too slowly in trade talks and is warning that President Donald Trump's patience with the Europeans might soon run out.

Trump and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker agreed in July to start talks intended to achieve "zero tariffs" and "zero subsidies" on non-automotive industrial goods, in an effort to avert a possible trade war.

Ross told reporters in Brussels Wednesday that "we really need tangible progress. The president's patience is not unlimited."

He said: "This is not meant to be a five year project. This is meant to be something that was to move quickly and in a cooperative fashion."

Ross's remarks came a day after talks with EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom.