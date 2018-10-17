Haitians protest alleged misuse of Petrocaribe funds

A man rides a bicycle past burning tires set by protesters demanding to know how Petro Caribe funds have been used by the current and past administrations, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. Much of the financial support to help Haiti rebuild after the 2010 earthquake comes from Venezuela's Petro Caribe fund, a 2005 pact that gives suppliers below-market financing for oil and is under the control of the central government. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

A man rides a bicycle past burning tires set by protesters demanding to know how Petro Caribe funds have been used by the current and past administrations, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. Much of the financial support to help Haiti rebuild after the 2010 earthquake comes from Venezuela's Petro Caribe fund, a 2005 pact that gives suppliers below-market financing for oil and is under the control of the central government. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) - A protest by tens of thousands of people across Haiti turned violent Wednesday as anger grows over the alleged misuse of funds from an oil assistance program sponsored by Venezuela.

Gunshots rang out while protesters threw rocks, blocked roads and burned tires to demand more transparency in how the government uses funds from Petrocaribe. The program provides below-market financing for oil for several countries in the region.

One police officer and two civilians were injured and police used tear gas to disperse a crowd throwing rocks at Hotel Kinam in the capital, Port-au-Prince.

Another policeman was injured on Tuesday when a bullet grazed his hand as officers tried to remove barricades ahead of the protest.

An investigation by Haiti's Senate found that at least 14 former government officials allegedly misused $3.8 billion under the administration of former president Michel Martelly.

A crowd marching through the capital chanted, "Tie them up! Tie them up!" and some protesters carried signs that read, "Where's the money?"

Protesters mobilized as Haiti commemorates the death of independence hero Jean-Jacques Dessalines.

Schools have been closed since midday on Tuesday as a precautionary measure, and embassies recommended people remain indoors.

The protest comes three months after Haiti's prime minister resigned amid widespread unrest following his failed attempt to increase fuel prices. At least seven people died in the unrest and dozens of businesses were looted or destroyed.