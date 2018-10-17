Thai monk sentenced for raping 13-year-old he impregnated

In this Thursday, July 20, 2017, Ex-monk Wirapol Sukphol is escorted by the Department of Special Investigation officials to the prosecutor's office in Bangkok, Thailand. A court in Thailand has sentenced Wirapol, a former Buddhist monk known for his jet-set lifestyle, to 16 years in prison for raping a 13-year-old girl who he also impregnated. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

BANGKOK (AP) - A court in Thailand has sentenced a former Buddhist monk known for his jet-set lifestyle to 16 years in prison for raping a 13-year-old girl who he also impregnated.

Wirapol Sukphol became infamous when he appeared in a 2013 YouTube video in his monk's robe aboard a private jet wearing aviator sunglasses with a Louis Vuitton carry-on by his side.

On Wednesday, the Ratchada Criminal Court handed Wirapol two eight-year prison terms, one for violating a minor under 15 and another for rape.

Wirapol is already serving a lengthy prison sentence. In August, the same court sentenced him to 114 years in connection with funds he fraudulently raised from followers.

Legal technicalities capped the earlier sentence at 20 years, meaning he will now serve a 36-year prison sentence.