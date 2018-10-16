Police find 16 bodies in mass grave in western Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Authorities say they have found 16 bodies, including those of two women, in a clandestine burial pit in western Mexico.

The bodies were found in a pit in a vacant lot in Tonala, on the outskirts of the city of Guadalajara in Jalisco state.

A Jalisco state official who was not authorized to be quoted by name said Tuesday that investigators were still working at the site and the body count is not final.

The official said the bodies appear to have been buried weeks ago.

Drug cartels in Mexico frequently use such clandestine pits to dispose of the bodies of their victims or rivals.

The state is home to the Jalisco New Generation drug cartel, one of Mexico's most powerful criminal organizations.