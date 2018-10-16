Egypt: Military has killed 450 militants since February

CAIRO (AP) - Egypt's military says its forces have killed more than 450 suspected militants since the beginning of a nationwide operation against militants earlier this year.

Col. Tamer el-Rifai, a military spokesman, says in comments aired Tuesday that forces dismantled more than 1,200 explosive devices and destroyed some 1,900 vehicles and motorcycles since February.

He says the government has also paid out 1 billion 380 million Egyptian pounds (more than $77 million) to compensate residents who have been forced to leave their homes in northern Sinai.

It wasn't possible to independently confirm the claims as access to the region is restricted.

Egypt launched a nationwide operation against militants in February. It has struggled to combat a long-running insurgency in the Sinai that is now affiliated with the Islamic State group.