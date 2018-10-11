Italian carabinieri convicted of raping US student

MILAN (AP) - An Italian carabinieri police officer has been convicted of raping a U.S. student and sentenced to four years and eight months in jail, while a second officer was separately ordered to stand trial on charges of raping her friend.

In remarks prior to sentencing, Marco Camuffo insisted that the woman had consented to sex, and that it was his co-defendant's idea to drive the Americans home from a Florence disco in their patrol car in September 2017.

Camuffo was convicted following a speedy trial that allows for lower sentencing. The trial of the second officer, Pietro Costa, was set for May 10.

Authorities said hospital tests indicated the women had been drinking heavily. Under Italian law, being drunk would preclude ability to give consent.