Mexican marines find 6 bodies in clandestine graves

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Marines have found the skeletal remains of six men in illegal burial pits inside a house in the Mexican resort of Acapulco, state officials said Thursday.

The Guerrero state government said some of the bodies were found with their hands and feet bound. One had a piece of wire tied around its neck.

The bodies were found in four pits in a low-income neighborhood far from the Pacific coast city's beachside tourist zone.

Drug and kidnapping gangs frequently use such pits to dispose of the victims. Morgues in Guerrero and several other states in Mexico have been overwhelmed by the number of bodies found on streets and in clandestine graves. Many are never identified.

Violence also is skyrocketing in the in north-central state of Guanajuato, where the state prosecutor's office reported that a pile of hacked-up limbs and body parts were found on a street in the city of Salamanca.

Once sorted, it was determined the limbs belonged to two men. Investigators said they found evidence that a drug cartel was involved but did not say what that evidence was.

Local media published a photo showing a hand-lettered sign atop the pile of limbs, with the initials of Jalisco New Generation drug cartel. The Jalisco cartel has been moving into the area, which is near an oil refinery, to participate on fuel thefts from government pipelines.

And in the town of Apaseo, gunmen shot to death the local director of traffic police and transport, Santos Alonso Cerritos, hours after he was sworn into office, according to the Guanajuato state prosecutor's office.

Cerritos was appointed by new Mayor Carmen Ortiz, who took office this week after her husband Remedios Aguirre was murdered in May while running for the mayorship. Ortiz volunteered to take the place of her husband and won the race.

The agricultural and industrial state of Guanajuato once had a homicide rate about even with the national average. But the state's homicide rate is nearly double the national average so far this year. Authorities blame the crime wave on disputes between gangs of fuel thieves.