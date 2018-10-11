Gunmen seize Africa's youngest billionaire in Tanzania

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania (AP) - A man who has been described as Africa's youngest billionaire was abducted from Tanzania's commercial capital as he arrived at a luxury hotel for a workout, police said Thursday.

The 43-year-old Mohammed Dewji was seized by two masked gunmen who fired into the air before driving away from the hotel in Dar es Salaam, Regional Police Commander Lazaro Mambosasa said.

Mambosasa later was quoted by local news outlet Mwananchi as saying police had 12 suspects in custody, including the hotel's security manager.

Police tightened security at all border points and airports to ensure that the two white men who were seen on surveillance video were not sneaking out of the East African nation, Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda said.

Forbes magazine in 2016 put Dewji's wealth at $1.5 billion.

