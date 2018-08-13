Poll: New low in Israeli-Palestinian support for 2 states

JERUSALEM (AP) - A new poll says support for a two-state solution among Israeli Jews and Palestinians is at a two-decade low.

The joint poll conducted by Tel Aviv University and The Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research determined that just 43 percent of Israelis and Palestinians support a vision of peace that would create a Palestinian state alongside Israel.

The survey, released Monday, says the reasons for this are doubts over the possibility of implementing a two-state solution and a lack of trust in the other side. It says support for the concept began to decline a decade ago.

The poll, conducted in June and July, interviewed 2,150 Palestinians and 1,600 Israelis. Its margin of error was 2.5 percentage points for the Palestinians and 3 percentage points for the Israelis.