Beijing: Anti-China forces are criticizing Uighur crackdown

BEIJING (AP) - China is blaming "anti-China forces" for the growing criticism of Beijing's policies in a far western region where large groups of ethnic Uighurs are being detained in internment camps.

The foreign ministry said Tuesday anti-China forces had made false accusations against China for political purposes after a U.N. human rights committee raised concern over reported mass detentions of ethnic Uighurs.

The ministry said a few foreign media outlets were distorting their reports and defaming China's efforts in anti-terrorism and crime-fighting in the Xinjiang region.

A U.N. committee member last week cited estimates that over 1 million people in China from the country's Uighur and other Muslim minorities are being held in "counter-extremism centers" and another 2 million have been forced into "re-education camps."