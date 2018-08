Germany's Merkel slaps down talk of working with hard left

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and the Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denis Zvizdic, left, address the media during a joint press conference as part of a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Miriam Karout)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and the Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denis Zvizdic, left, address the media during a joint press conference as part of a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Miriam Karout)

BERLIN (AP) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel has slapped down an ally's suggestion that her conservatives could work with the post-communist Left Party in the country's east, an idea that appals many on the right.

Germany's political landscape has become increasingly fragmented in recent years - particularly in the formerly communist east, where the Left Party is a major force and the far-right Alternative for Germany is at its strongest. That makes it increasingly hard to form governing coalitions, and three eastern states hold regional votes next year.

Daniel Guenther, a conservative state governor, said in a weekend newspaper interview that his party must be "pragmatic" if election results make it impossible to form a coalition without the Left Party.

Merkel said Monday that she continues to oppose working with the Left Party.