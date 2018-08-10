news

Prosecutors seek to lift Guatemala president's immunity

FILE - This Jan. 14, 2018 file photo shows Guatemala's President Jimmy Morales at his second annual State of the Nation, in Guatemala City. The office of Attorney General and the United Nations International Commission Against Impunity are asking the Guatemalan Supreme Court to withdraw Morales' immunity from prosecution to investigate him on allegations of illicit election campaign financing by his party. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo, File)
by , The Associated Press

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) - Guatemalan prosecutors and a United Nations-backed anti-graft commission are seeking for a third time to have President Jimmy Morales' immunity of office lifted so they can investigate him for possible illicit electoral financing.

An official with the Supreme Court has confirmed that it has received the request. The person was not authorized to discuss the issue publicly and spoke Friday on condition of anonymity.

Morales is suspected of receiving at least $1 million in undeclared campaign contributions from business interests in 2015 while secretary-general of his political party.

Twice last year prosecutors tried without success to have Morales' immunity lifted.

Morales has denied wrongdoing in the past.

