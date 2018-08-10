All 9 aboard rescue chopper crashed in Japan confirmed dead

TOKYO (AP) - Japanese authorities say all nine people aboard a search and rescue helicopter that crashed into the central mountains are confirmed dead.

The Bell 412EP helicopter carrying seven local rescue workers from the Gunma prefecture and two from a flight service company lost contact an hour after takeoff Friday and crashed.

Prefectural officials say the last person aboard was retrieved Saturday and pronounced dead.

The helicopter was on a two-hour flight to monitor a mountain trail. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Japanese media quoted witnesses as saying the helicopter was flying extremely low in foggy weather before the crash.