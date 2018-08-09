Afghan officials: Taliban attacks capital of Ghazni province

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) - Afghan officials say the Taliban has launched massive attacks on the Ghazni provincial capital.

Latifa Akbari, head of the provincial council, said intense gunbattles raged Friday morning and several shops had burned.

The attack was launched in the eastern province around 2 a.m.

Defense Ministry spokesman Mohammad Radmanish said the army helped the police and the city was under control of government forces.

Baz Mohammad Hemat, the head of a hospital in Ghazni city, says nine security forces wounded in the attacks were being treated at the hospital.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed parts of the city had been seized and scores of people killed. He said three Taliban had been killed and eight wounded.