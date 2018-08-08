Hurricane John weakens a little off Mexican coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Hurricane John advanced northwestward along Mexico's western coast on Wednesday, expected to stir up heavy surf and drop rain on the southern Baja California Peninsula while keeping away from landfall.

Another tropical storm farther out in the Pacific and one in the northern Atlantic posed no threats to land.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said John had weakened a little, but still had maximum sustained winds of 100 mph (155 kph) early Wednesday. It was no longer expected to grow into a major hurricane. It was moving northwestward, parallel to Baja California and was projected to veer off into the Pacific late in the week.

It was centered about 230 miles (365 kilometers) south-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja and was moving to the northwest at 10 mph (17 kph).

Farther out in the Pacific, Tropical Storm Kristy had sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) and was moving west-northwest at 8 mph (13 kph). It was centered about 1,355 miles (2,180 kilometers) west-southwest of the southern tip of Baja.

The hurricane center said Kristy was likely to strengthen somewhat in coming days.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Debby strengthened slightly over the North Atlantic, but it was expected to be short-lived.

Debby's maximum sustained winds were near 45 mph (75 kph), and the hurricane center said the storm was expected to dissipate in a few days without threatening land. It was centered about 1,175 miles (1,890 kilometers) west-northwest of the Azores and moving north near 9 mph (15 kph).