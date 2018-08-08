Germany arrests man accused of spying on mosque for Jordan

BERLIN (AP) - German authorities say they have arrested a German man who is accused of spying on a mosque for Jordan.

Federal prosecutors said the 33-year-old, identified only as Alexander B. because of German privacy rules, was arrested Tuesday. They didn't specify where.

The prosecutors alleged in a statement issued Wednesday that the suspect worked in 2016 for a Jordanian intelligence agency, gathering information on the mosque in the central German city of Hildesheim.

He allegedly handed over information on several people he suspected of planning to travel to Syria to join Islamic militant groups or who had already traveled there.

German authorities banned the organization that ran the mosque in March 2017. They long had considered the DIK group to be a magnet for radicals.