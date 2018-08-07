Hurricane, 2 tropical storms are swirling off western Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) - A hurricane and two tropical storms were blowing over the Pacific Ocean off western Mexico on Tuesday, raising the threat of heavy surf and rain on shore but all projected to stay out at sea.

Hurricane John was forecast to strengthen into a major hurricane while heading to the northwest parallel to the shore. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said it was likely to peak as a Category 3 hurricane before starting to weaken and turning out to sea as it passes west of the Baja California Peninsula late in the week. Still, it was likely to kick up dangerous surf off the peninsula.

Tropical Storm Ileana was closer to shore, but was losing strength and was projected to dissipate by late Tuesday due to the effects of the larger hurricane. Officials cancelled tropical storm warnings, but forecasters said it could still bring heavy surf and some heavy rains to the coasts of west-central Mexico.

John was centered about 310 miles (495 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of Baja late Monday and had maximum sustained winds of 90 mph (150 kph). It was moving northwest at 9 mph (15 kph).

Ileana's center about 170 miles (275 kilometers) west of the Mexican port of Manzanillo. It had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph) and was heading northwest at 23 mph (37 kph).

Far out to sea was newly formed Tropical Storm Kristy, which had sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph) and could become a hurricane. It was centered about 1,155 miles (1,860 kilometers) west-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja. It was moving west at 12 mph (19 kph).