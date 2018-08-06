Italian premier to visit scenes of 2 deadly accidents

Victims are covered with sheets after a road accident on a state road in the area of Lesina, in the southern province of Foggia, Monday, Aug. 6 2018. 12 people, immigrant farm workers returning from work, have been killed and three injured as the van they were traveling with collided with a truck. (Franco Cautillo/ANSA via AP)

MILAN (AP) - Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte is planning to visit the scenes of two deadly accidents in the north and south of the country "to bring closeness of the government to the injured and the relatives of the victims."

Conte said he would visit Tuesday the scene of a deadly fireball in the northern city of Bologna and the place where a van packed with immigrant farmworkers overturned after colliding with a truck carrying tomatoes in the southern Puglia region, killing 12.

In the Bologna accident, a tanker truck carrying highly explosive gas rammed into the back of a truck stalled in traffic on a major highway, creating a fireball that partially collapsed a raised highway and sent secondary explosions that shattered windows and incinerated vehicles in new car lots below.