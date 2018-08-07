Spain: Photos leaked of suspects in attacks that killed 16

In this undated photo, published Tuesday Aug. 6, 2018 by the Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia, terrorists identified as Younes Abouyaaqoub, left and Youssef Aalla, prepare explosives at a house in Alcanar, Spain. 16 people were killed and over 120 injured in the terrorist attacks in 2017 in Barcelona and nearby Cambrils. Spanish media are showing previously unseen photographs leaked from the police investigation into the attacks of some of those involved in last year's terror attacks just days before the anniversary. (La Vanguardia Via AP)

In this undated photo, published Tuesday Aug. 6, 2018 by the Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia, terrorists identified as Younes Abouyaaqoub, left and Youssef Aalla, prepare explosives at a house in Alcanar, Spain. 16 people were killed and over 120 injured in the terrorist attacks in 2017 in Barcelona and nearby Cambrils. Spanish media are showing previously unseen photographs leaked from the police investigation into the attacks of some of those involved in last year's terror attacks just days before the anniversary. (La Vanguardia Via AP)

MADRID (AP) - Spanish media are publishing previously unseen photographs of some of the men authorities identified as the extremists behind last year's terror attacks in Barcelona and a nearby resort town.

La Vanguardia newspaper reported Tuesday that the photos were leaked from the police investigation of the Aug. 17-18 vehicle attacks that left 16 people dead and were claimed by the Islamic State group.

The photos feature 22-year-old Younes Abouyaaquoub, who was identified as the driver of a van that plowed through Barcelona's Las Ramblas promenade and killed 13 people.

Also seen are one of the five men identified as the Cambrils attackers and a man whose body was found at a house the extremists allegedly used as an explosives workshop.

King Felipe VI and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez are scheduled to attend anniversary ceremonies on Aug. 17 to mark the attacks.

This version has been corrected to show the anniversary ceremonies are this month, not next.