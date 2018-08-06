Violence continues in Bangladesh capital as students protest

DHAKA,Bangladesh (AP) - Police in Bangladesh's capital have fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of students who are demanding safer streets and protesting recent attacks on students and journalists.

Demonstrations have flared repeatedly in Dhaka since two students were killed by speeding buses on July 29. The protests, which blocked roads, have largely cut the city off from the rest of the country.

Witnesses said violence occurred Monday near the Rampura area of Dhaka when students at East West University blocked roads, demanding justice, and at the residential area of Bashundhara, where students from several universities clashed with police, who fired tear gas.

It was not immediately clear how many people may have been injured.