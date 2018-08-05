news

Italy's FM visits Egypt, first since murder of researcher

Italian Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi, left, meets with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry, at Tahrir Palace, in Cairo, Egypt, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

CAIRO (AP) - Italy's foreign minister has arrived in Egypt, the first visit by an Italian top diplomat since the 2016 murder of an Italian graduate student.

Enzo Moavero Milanesi met Sunday with Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in Cairo.

Milanesi said at a news conference with Shoukry they have discussed "important" topics including Libya, illegal migration and the murder of Giulio Regeni.

Regeni, 28, was a Cambridge University doctoral student researching labor movements in Egypt when he was abducted in Cairo in Jan. 25, 2016. His body was found along a road several days later bearing marks of extensive torture, of the kind that activists and rights groups say is widespread within Egyptian detention facilities.

Egypt's security services have denied any involvement in Regeni's abduction or death.

