Rhino rams, pursues SUV at Mexico zoo park

MEXICO CITY (AP) - A rhinoceros chased and rammed a small sport utility vehicle carrying visitors to a zoo park in central Mexico, according to a video posted by a man who was in a car just behind.

Josue Fernando Gonzalez Aguilar was visiting the Africam Safari in the central state of Puebla on July 30 when he noticed the rhino trotting at a group of zebras. Families tour the park in their cars, while the animals roam freely outside.

But then the rhino took an interest in a small, black SUV, repeatedly ramming its bumpers and seemingly attack the vehicle's tires.

The video shows the rhino following the SUV as it tries to escape, continuing to ram its back bumper.

Gonzalez Aguilar said Friday park employees on foot tried to control or distract the animal, then closed that part of the park.

Africam Safari did not respond to repeated requests for comment. Gonzalez Aguilar said insurance agents later showed up, but it was unclear if the SUV was covered for damages caused by a rhino attack.