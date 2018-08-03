UN experts: N Korea hasn't stopped nuke and missile programs

UNITED NATIONS (AP) - U.N. experts say North Korea has not stopped its nuclear and missile programs and is violating U.N. sanctions including by "a massive increase in illicit ship-to-ship transfers of petroleum productions."

A summary of the report by experts monitoring U.N. sanctions against North Korea, which was sent to the Security Council Friday night and obtained by AP, says North Korea is also violating sanctions by transferring coal at sea and flouting an arms embargo and financial sanctions.

The United States said last month that North Korea is illegally smuggling refined petroleum products into the country beyond the quota of 500,000 barrels per year allowed under U.N. sanctions.

The experts say if that is accurate, North Korea is violating sanctions and all countries "would have to immediately halt all such transfers."