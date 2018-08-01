Police accuse 2 men of dumping cocaine off Australian coast

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) - Officials say the younger brother of Olympic kayaker Nathan Baggaley is one of two men accused of throwing more than 600 kilograms (1,300 pounds) of cocaine overboard during a sea chase off the Australian coast.

Dru Anthony Baggaley and Anthony Trevor Draper appeared Wednesday in a Gold Coast court charged with possessing a commercial quantity of drugs and drug importation. They face potential life prison sentences if convicted.

Law enforcement agencies said in a joint statement on Thursday that the pair threw cocaine from their boat when approached by a navy patrol boat. But officials retrieved the drug from the sea.

Dru Baggaley and his two-time Olympic silver medalist brother Nathan Baggaley were sentenced to two years and three months in prison in 2015 for drug offenses.