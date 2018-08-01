news

Pope blasts 'supermarket of idols' of money, drugs, vanity

Pope Francis poses with nuns for a family photo at the end of his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. Pope Francis has returned from a month's vacation, blasting the "idols" of money, drugs and vanity that he said distract people from God and render them blind to love. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

VATICAN CITY (AP) - Pope Francis has returned from a month's vacation, blasting the "idols" of money, drugs and vanity that he said distract people from God and render them blind to love.

Francis resumed his weekly catechism lessons Wednesday, telling his weekly general audience that the "supermarket of idols" available today promises happiness but never delivers.

Returning to a common theme, Francis listed lust for money, success, or smartphones, and even spending too much time in front of the mirror or going to tarot card readers as evidence of a veneration of idols. He included drugs in the list, saying: "How many young people have ruined their health by adoring the idol of drugs?"

He urged the faithful to recognize their idol "and throw it out the window."

