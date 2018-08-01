Ex-Colombia president withdraws Senate resignation letter

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) - Powerful former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe is withdrawing his resignation letter a week after saying he would step down from the Senate.

Uribe said in a tweet Wednesday he was revoking the resignation letter he submitted after being called to testify before the Supreme Court on accusations of bribery and witness tampering.

At the time, Uribe said he was "morally impeded" from serving as senator in light of the probe.

Senate leader Ernesto Macias has agreed to halt the resignation proceeding.

Both critics and supporters of Uribe urged him not to resign.

Supporters claim the charges are a setup to discredit him. Opponents argued he was only stepping down to ensure the Supreme Court would no longer be in charge of the case.