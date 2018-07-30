German FM: Membership for Western Balkans in EU's interest

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, right, and his counterpart from Albania, Dimitir Bushati, left, shake hands after a joint press conference after a meeting at the foreign ministry in Berlin, Germany, Monday, July 30, 2018. (Gregor Fischer/dpa via AP)

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, right, and his counterpart from Albania, Dimitir Bushati, left, shake hands after a joint press conference after a meeting at the foreign ministry in Berlin, Germany, Monday, July 30, 2018. (Gregor Fischer/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) - Germany's foreign minister says it's in the European Union's "strategic interest" to expand in the Western Balkans because otherwise China and Russia will gain regional influence instead.

Heiko Maas said Monday that Macedonia and Albania have begun putting in place the reforms required for EU membership.

Speaking after a meeting with Albanian Foreign Minister Ditmir Bushati, Maas said he's "firmly convinced that the people in the Western Balkans want to live the way we do in Europe, and not the way people in China or Russia want to live."

Maas says Germany is "very, very positive about expanding the EU in the Western Balkans because we're firmly convinced it's in the strategic interest of a free Europe."

The EU could open membership talks with Albania and Macedonia next year.