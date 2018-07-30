Flooding in Sudan kills woman, destroys homes

CAIRO (AP) - A Sudanese official says a woman has been killed in heavy flooding that also damaged or destroyed dozens of homes.

Governor Hatem el-Wasila said Sunday that the woman was killed when water flooded her home in the northern state of River Nile.

He says heavy rains and floods have damaged many houses and buildings in the state, and that more heavy rainfall is expected.

Video footage obtained by The Associated Press shows leveled homes and dead livestock in the states of Kassala and West Kordofan.

Monsoon rains in Sudan regularly cause the Nile and its tributaries to overflow.