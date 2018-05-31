Prince Charles talks to jam, honey producers in Transylvania

VISCRI, Romania (AP) - Britain's Prince Charles has arrived at his house in Romania's Transylvania region, where he advised honey and jam producers on how to market their goods.

Charles, who will be 70 this year, likes Romania's unspoiled countryside and visits the country annually.

Dozens of local residents and tourists gathered Thursday in Viscri, a farming village in the Transylvanian hills, to see the prince - who is popular in Romania.

He spent 90 minutes speaking to producers of smoked carp and other products at the 17th-century sky-blue restored house, home to his Prince of Wales Foundation Romania.

Foundation director Aura Woodward said "he is showing producers how to sell and helping them see the potential of agriculture."

The foundation supports the East European nation's heritage and rural life, and sustainable development.