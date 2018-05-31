Modi seeks to cement ties with Malaysia in brief visit

In this photo released by Malaysia Information Ministry, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center left, walks with Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, center right, at the Prime Minister's Office in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Thursday, May 31, 2018. (Malaysia Information Ministry via AP)

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia (AP) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks Thursday with new Malaysian leader Mahathir Mohamad in a brief visit aimed at bolstering bilateral ties.

Modi flew in from Indonesia for the second leg of his Southeast Asian tour and met Mahathir, the world's oldest leader at 92, at the government administrative capital of Putrajaya.

Modi tweeted: "I thank him for the warm welcome. We had productive discussions on further cementing India-Malaysia ties."

India is Malaysia's largest trading partner in South Asia, with total trade amounting to 61.43 billion ringgit ($15.4 billion) in 2017.

Modi was the third foreign leader, after the Singapore premier and Brunei's sultan, to meet Mahathir since his alliance's stunning victory in May 9 national polls. The victory led to a change of power for the first time since Malaysia's independence from Britain in 1957.

Mahathir was premier for 22 years until 2003 but emerged from retirement amid anger over a massive corruption scandal involving former leader Najib Razak.

Modi's visit was greeted by a small protest at Putrajaya by ethnic Indians and Muslim groups who chanted "Go back Modi" and carried placards blaming his government for tolerating alleged human rights abuses in India.

Modi left later Thursday for Singapore, where he is expected to speak at a regional security conference.