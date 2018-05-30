news

Britain's Prince Charles in Romania, to promote rural life

20180530_ap_e50f3710c64b4e449733d69d45808532-6df12f322c994bf7aa9a5359886e1061
Britain's Prince Charles, left, shakes hands with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, May 30, 2018.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) - Britain's Prince Charles has arrived for his annual visit to Romania, a place where he charges his batteries and also promotes skills and training in rural Transylvania.

Britain´s Prince Charles, left, shakes hands with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, May 30, 2018.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Slideshow icon Slideshow

Britain's Prince Charles in Romania, to promote rural life

He met Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday and will later meet Prime Minister Viorica Dancila in Bucharest, the capital. Later, he will travel to Transylvania, in the northwest.

He owns two properties in the deep, sparsely populated countryside where bears and other wildlife roam wild.

Three years ago, Charles set up the Prince of Wales Foundation Romania, which supports the Eastern European nation's heritage and rural life, and sustainable development.

Next week he will attend a theater festival in the central city of Sibiu.

Charles first visited Romania in 1998.

Published: