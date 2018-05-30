Business leaders urge early vote to resolve Nicaragua crisis

An injured demonstrator receives first aid after being injured by a shotgun blast during clashes with the police, as he was protesting against Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega, in Managua, Nicaragua, Monday, May 28, 2018. Violence returned to Nicaragua when riot police confronted protesters and students seized a university. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

An injured demonstrator receives first aid after being injured by a shotgun blast during clashes with the police, as he was protesting against Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega, in Managua, Nicaragua, Monday, May 28, 2018. Violence returned to Nicaragua when riot police confronted protesters and students seized a university. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) - Influential business leaders called Wednesday for early elections to resolve weeks of deadly unrest and a political standoff between President Daniel Ortega's government and protesters demanding his exit from office.

Carlos Pellas Chamorro, the country's most prominent businessman and believed to be the Central American nation's first billionaire, said in an interview with La Prensa newspaper that the Ortega government's political model is "worn out." He called for the election of a new government through "a free and transparent process."

"We must find an orderly solution, within the constitutional framework," Pellas added, "which implies reforms that entail moving up the elections" that right now are due to take place in 2021.

Pellas urged the immediate resignation of the entire electoral council, which has been accused of manipulating things to allow Ortega to consolidate power during his last 11 years in office.

There was no immediate reaction from Ortega's government.

Ortega most recently won re-election in November 2016, when opposition leaders had called for a boycott, accused the president of rigging things in his favor and accused him of dynastic ambitions for picking first lady Rosario Murillo as his vice presidential running mate.

Grupo Lafise Bancocentro, one of the largest conglomerates in Nicaragua, also called for the next presidential vote to be moved up.

"Let it be the will of the people through early elections that establishes justice, democracy and freedom in our country," read the statement signed by the group's president, Roberto Zamora.

Protests that began in April over now-scrapped social security changes have since expanded into a broader movement seeking Ortega's exit.

Human rights observers say more than 80 people have been killed amid a harsh crackdown by government security forces and allied civilian groups, along with nearly 900 wounded and over 400 arrested.

Amnesty International issued a report this week accusing authorities of a strategy of repression characterized by the excessive use of force, extrajudicial executions, control of the media and the use of para-political groups to quash protests.

On Wednesday, which was Mothers' Day in Nicaragua, mothers of the victims had organized a protest march along main streets in the capital, Managua.

Talks sponsored by the Roman Catholic Church on ending the crisis were suspended indefinitely last week due to a lack of progress.

Pellas, whose fortune is estimated to be over $1.1 billion, is president of Grupo Pellas and has interests in sugar, automobiles, liquor, banking, health care and media, among other sectors.