Paris conference seeks political roadmap for lawless Libya

PARIS (AP) - Libya's rival leaders are meeting in Paris to agree on a political roadmap including elections, in an effort to bring order to Libya's chaos.

Representatives of twenty countries, including Libya's neighbors, regional and Western powers, and international organizations are expected Tuesday at the Elysee Palace.

The U.N.-backed conference aims at securing parliamentary and presidential elections in the North African country, if possible by the end of 2018.

Macron's office said Libyan leaders have agreed in principle to a non-binding accord.

Libya is split between rival governments in the east and west, each backed by an array of militias.

Participants include Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, head of Libya's UN-recognized government in Tripoli in the west, and Gen. Khalifa Hifter, the commander of Libya's national army which dominates the east.