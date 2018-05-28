Brazil truckers' strike in 8th day; schools, flights cancel

The CEASA wholesale market stands practically empty due to a strike by truckers who are protesting rising fuel costs in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, May 28, 2018. A strike by truckers protesting the rise in fuel prices has caused shortages at gas stations and supermarkets across Latin America's biggest country. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

The CEASA wholesale market stands practically empty due to a strike by truckers who are protesting rising fuel costs in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, May 28, 2018. A strike by truckers protesting the rise in fuel prices has caused shortages at gas stations and supermarkets across Latin America's biggest country. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) - Thousands of Brazilian truckers are continuing a strike over fuel prices that has led to shortages and disruptions across Latin America's largest nation.

With the strike in its eighth day, thousands of schools remain shuttered, many flights have been canceled and many supermarket shelves are empty.

President Michel Temer said late Sunday that the government will subsidize a 10 percent cut in the price of diesel for 60 days. He also said tolls would be reduced and minimum freight weights would be implemented, both key demands.

Congress is expected to debate several measures on Monday.

While there are some reports of trucker roadblocks being cleared, the majority are being maintained and truckers have not returned to work in masse.