Rebels, Indian forces fight in disputed Kashmir; 2 killed

SRINAGAR, India (AP) - Police say a civilian and a soldier have been killed in fighting between government troops and rebels in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Police say the deaths occurred overnight during fighting that followed a rebel attack on an army camp in southern Kakpora village.

Separately, police say militants detonated a bomb by remote control targeting an Indian army armored vehicle in the volatile Shopian area. Three soldiers were wounded in the blast.

India and Pakistan each administer part of Kashmir, but both claim it in its entirety. Rebels have been fighting Indian rule since 1989, demanding that Kashmir be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.