Italy's premier-designate Conte leaps into social media

Five-Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio leaves the Italian parliament in Rome Friday, May 25, 2018. Italy's premier-designate Giuseppe Conte is finalizing his proposed cabinet list as European leaders begin weighing in on the EU's future with decidedly euroskeptic and populist Italy in its ranks. (Angelo Carconi/ANSA via AP)

ROME (AP) - Italy's 5-Star Movement has long been at the forefront of using social media to engage its base and promote its "direct democracy" ethos, and its first-ever premier-designate, Giuseppe Conte, has finally caught the bug.

Conte this week launched Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts after having had virtually no social media presence or public following. He has caught up with his political masters who became the single biggest political party in Parliament thanks to a well-oiled Facebook machine and blog and without the support of traditional media.

On Friday, as Conte's real accounts did battle with a plethora of fake accounts that have sprung up in recent days, the 5-Star spokesman made a point to inform journalists of the accurate addresses and handles, lest anyone get confused.

"We're working to give the country the government of change," Conte wrote in his second tweet from @giuseppeconteit, along with a photo of him sitting at a table with his two mentor-backers, 5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio and League leader Matteo Salvini.

Conte was tapped Wednesday by President Sergio Mattarella to try to form a government, ending two months of political impasse after no party or coalition won a majority in March 4 elections. Conte was the compromise candidate of the 5-Stars and right-wing League, a law professor with no political experience who has promised to be "the defense attorney for the Italian people" in Europe and overseas.

While Conte's social media posts have been tame - see the Italian-flag-heavy giuseppeconte_ufficiale on Instagram and GiuseppeConte64 on Facebook - his mentors have taken the populist social media playbook to Trumpian heights with complaints about perceived unfair press coverage and the need to speak to Italians one-to-one.

"In the history of Italy and the world, I have never before seen a government being attacked by newspapers, radio and television stations before it's even been sworn in," Salvini lamented in a Facebook Live video Thursday. "All of them, from left to right."

Di Maio has gotten into the act as well, doing a Facebook Live video of his own on Wednesday after what would have seemed unthinkable only a few months ago: a 5-Star candidate receiving a mandate to try to form a government.

Di Maio made clear that the "government of change" was ready to work to address double-digit unemployment, excessive regulation and other ills that the 5-Stars blame on decades of establishment politics.

"We have to start putting Italy at the center," he said in the video that by Friday had more than 800,000 views.

The Democratic Party, trounced in the March vote with the worst-ever defeat by Italy's left, warned Italians against believing the "unrealistic" sales pitches from Italy's new social media-savvy leaders.

"You don't govern a county with Facebook Lives," said Democratic leader Maurizio Martina.

